Kazakhstan cuts down UAE, Germany, Ukraine, and Belarus flights

Kazakhstan’s Chief Sanitary Officer announced that the country plans to cut down down air service with the UAE, Germany, Ukraine, and Belarus.

During an online press briefing, the official revealed that the restrictions will come in effect in the nearest future and that they were forced by the worsening COVID-19 situation in those countries. The move, in his words, will also help curb the number of imported cases.

Chief Sanitary Officer added that Kazakhstan will limit only the outbound flights to the UAE.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Health Minister announced that the country is planning to reduce the number of flight with Turkey.



