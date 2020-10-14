‘Worst rains in 100 years’ kill 15, displace hundreds in India’s Hyderabad

India’s Hyderabad, the capital of southern Telangana state, and home to some of the country’s major IT companies and over 6.8 million people, has seen nearly 10 inches of rainfall over the past 24 hours, according to authorities.

Local authorities report that torrential rains have paralyzed daily life in Hyderabad, causing a number of fatalities amid severe flooding and destruction. Neighboring Andhra Pradesh has also been hit hard.

The downpour is the heaviest rainfall witnessed in the city in the last 100 years, experts said.

It has led to flooding in many parts of the capital, making main roads unusable and causing chaos.

At least 15 people lost their lives in Hyderabad, with several more fatalities reported in other parts of Telangana state. In neighboring Andhra Pradesh state, at least 10 people have died due to the heavy rains, according to local media reports.

Amid the deluge, a wall collapsed in the capital, with boulders crashing down on residential homes. That incident left nine people dead, including a two-month-old child.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are being carried out both in the city and surrounding areas, with the army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jointly participating in evacuation efforts.

The city authorities declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday, urging residents to stay indoors to avoid further casualties, as more rain is expected in the state over the next two days.

Outside the city, the foul weather caused serious damage to rice paddies, to corn and cotton fields, as well as to other crops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of India Ram Nath Kovind have tweeted their support to residents of the devastated city and to local authorities.

Heavy rains often lead to the collapse of buildings and other structures in India’s major cities, where infrastructure remains in dire need of upgrading, especially in low-income areas.