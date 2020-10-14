Russia resumes Japan, Serbia and Cuba flights

Russia announced that it is resuming flights with three more countries: Serbia, Japan and Cuba.

According to the order of the head of Russia’s government, flights will be operated twice a week on the routes Moscow – Belgrade, Moscow – Cayo Coco and Moscow – Santa Clara. Also, from November 1, flights to Tokyo will be operated three times a week (two from Moscow and one from Vladivostok).

Officials are saying that the decision was made based on the previously voiced criteria (40 new cases of infection within 14 days per 100 thousand population, no more than 1% in 14 days of daily increase in new cases and the spread of coronavirus in 7 days no more than 1) and based on the principles of reciprocity.

In addition, it is reported that the frequency of flights from Russia to Switzerland, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives will be increased.

Thus, the frequency of flights on the routes Zurich – Moscow – Zurich and Moscow – Geneva – Moscow increases by one flight, as well as flights Zurich – St. Petersburg – Zurich and St. Petersburg – Geneva – St. Petersburg are resumed (once a week) …

It was decided to increase the frequency of flights to four per week on the route Moscow – Velana airport. The Moscow – Abu Dhabi flight will be operated twice a week, and the Moscow – Minsk flight will be operated three times a week.

Russian aviation officials said that they continue to monitor the situation and work on expanding the list of countries with which air traffic can be resumed.